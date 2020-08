Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley Bly

Shirley Annette Bly, 54, of Mulberry died July 30, 2020.

Memorial service was held Saturday at Rankin Cemetery, near Mulberry. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Service.

She is survived by a son, Trevor Stewart; six sisters, Vicki McKinney, Tami Zolliecoffer-Mason, Joyce Harris, Sue Marvel, Judy Ingram and Jeanie Clayborn; and a brother, Jimmy Clayborn.



