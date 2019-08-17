Home

Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
View Map
1960 - 2019
Tammy Rice Obituary
Tammy Rice
Tammy Rice, 58, of Charleston passed away Aug. 15, 2019. She was born Dec. 15, 1960, in Peter Pender to the late Mary Margaret Sparkman Maier. Tammy enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. She worked for Mercy Clinic in Ozark for 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Rice; and one sister, Vickie Pricer.
Left to cherish her memory is her fiancé, Keith English; one daughter, Karla Rice; two sons, Neal Rice and wife Jennifer and Anthony Rice, all of Charleston; two brothers, Charley Smith of Paris and Kevin Smith of Wilmington, Del.; and four grandchildren, Peyton, Austin, Jeremy and Weston.
Funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Smith Mortuary with burial at Lowes Creek Cemetery, under the direction of Smith Mortuary. Brother Phil Pittman officiated.
Memorials may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Charleston Express on Aug. 21, 2019
