1/1
Tana Kirchner
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tana Kirchner
Tana Whitman Kirchner, 75, of Paris entered into rest on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 16, 1945, in Paris, the daughter of the late Floyd and Lucille Whitman. She retired from Paris School District.
Survivors include two daughters, Patti Smith and husband Charley and Donna Kirchner, both of Caulksville; a son, Gary Kirchner of Ozark; a brother, Duane and wife Bobbie Whitman of Caulksville; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and other family members.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Caulksville Cemetery Pavillion officiated by the Rev. Bill VanMeter, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Caulksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 2, Ratcliff, AR 72951.
To place online tribute go to SmithMortuaryInc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Express from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved