1/
Terri Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terri Young
Terri Ann Young, who resided near Lavaca, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home. She was born June 3, 1958, in North Fork, Calif., to Leonard Wayne Langston and Mary Ann (Barnett) Langston. She was 62 years old.
Terri was a 1976 graduate of County Line High School and a retired information technology technician from Sparks Regional Medical Center in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Langston.
She is survived by her husband of almost 45 years, Steve; two daughters, Stephanie Boese and husband Brad and Amanda Embry and husband Harvey, both of Fort Smith; a son, Chris Young and wife Lindsey of Kansas City, Mo.; her mother, Mary Langston of Charleston; two sisters, Shari Armstrong and Joy Carter, both of Charleston; three brothers, Gary Langston of Cecil, David Langston of Heber Springs and Clay Langston of Cecil; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11 at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with the Rev. Buddy Corbell officiating. Burial will follow at Berkley Cemetery in Cecil, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Austin Schuch, Damion Schuch, Brad Boese, Garrett King, Jay Carter and Harvey Embry.
Due to COVID-19, the Young family requests that everyone entering the funeral home during visitation hours and the day of the funeral wear a mask. Your cooperation at this time is very much appreciated.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Express from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved