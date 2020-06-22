Thomas Sauer Sr.
Thomas Victor Sauer Sr., 71, of Lavaca died March 30, 2020, at his home.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Lavaca. Doors will open at 1 p.m. for visitation.
He is survived by his wife, Raedeen Hicks; two daughters, Gretchen Jones and Kisha Parks; six sons, Thomas Sauer Jr., Curtis McKee, Kyle, Gary and Tim Hicks and Victor Jones; a sister, Ina Bingham; a brother, Bill Sauer; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Charleston Express from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.