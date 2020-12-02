Tom McFerran
Thomas Richard McFerran, who resided in the Grand Prairie community, near Charleston, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born May 30, 1939, in the Grand Prairie community to the late Thomas Richard McFerran and Mable Irene Swearingen McFerran. He was 81 years old.
Tom served and was a member of the 82nd Airborne Infantry Division of the U.S. Army. He graduated from Westark Community College in Fort Smith and was a retired data processing manager from Cooper Clinic in Fort Smith. After his retirement, He went back to work at Fort Chaffee for the past 15 years as a heat and air maintenance man and just retired again about a month ago. He was a member of Calvary Temple Church in Greenwood.
He is survived by his wife of 45-plus years, Zillah Thornburg McFerran; four children, Rick McFerran and wife Gina and Ron McFerran and wife Danielle, both of Charleston, Rod Duncan and wife Linda of Summerfield, Okla., and Nova Branscum and husband Bruce of Fanshawe; a sister, Judy Hancock of Burkburnett, Texas; four brothers, James McFerran and Sam McFerran, both of Charleston, John McFerran of Greenwood and Bill McFerran of Fort Smith; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Hampton Cemetery, near Branch, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston. Attendees are asked to wear a mask while attending the service.
Pallbearers will be his family members.
