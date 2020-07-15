Troy White
Troy Steven White, 55, of Charleston passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born May 16, 1965, in Sacramento, Calif. Troy worked for the Department of Energy for 18 years. He was a former Franklin County deputy and a state trooper with Arkansas State Police Troop H in Fort Smith. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.
Troy was preceded in death by his father, John Harlan White.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 32 years, Vicki Lynn White; a son, Levi Garrett White and wife April Marie of Charleston; two daughters, Taylor Danielle White of Reno, Nev., and Lindsay Noel King and husband Taylor of Charleston; a granddaughter, Eva Lynn King; his mother, Maureen Delores White of Minden, Nev.; a brother, Todd Evan White and wife Angela of Reno; his in-laws, Chuck and wife Sherri Fels and Stacy and Steven Greb; four nieces, Emma White, Holly White and Mary White, all of Reno, and Jordan and Carl Cleveland of Charleston; two nephews, Darren Friend and Landon Greb; and a great-nephew, Beckhym Cleveland.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.smithmortuaryinc.com
.