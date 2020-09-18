Velma Banning
Vennie Velma Banning, who resided in Charleston, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Methodist Village Senior Living in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 22, 1933, in Cecil to the late Elbert Houston Mainard and Alice Lois (Wright) Mainard. She was almost 87 years old. She was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Harold C. Banning; a brother; and four sisters.
She is survived by a son, Allen Banning of Charleston; three granddaughters, Melinda Smith and husband Chris of Cedarville, Stacey Quinton and husband Bill of Edmond, Okla., and Amanda Nimmo and husband Ben of Maumelle; and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside service was held Saturday, Sept. 19 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
