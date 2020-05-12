|
Veneda Smith
Veneda Inez Smith, 84, a resident of Charleston, peacefully passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Greenhurst Nursing Center. She was born Dec. 22, 1935, in Paris to Willie Morgan and Violet Lavada (Bray) Tucker. Veneda spent her working years as a supervisor at Paris Retirement Inn. In her spare time, she loved reading and gardening. She was a longtime member of Northside Church of Christ in Greenwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Billy Wayne Smith; two sisters, Florence "Sissy" Corley and Laverne Cobbs; and a brother, Lawrence "Sonny" Tucker.
Survivors include a son, Doug and Melinda Smith of Union, Ky.; two daughters, Karen and Les Phillips of Charleston and Stacy and Chahid Chadli of Fayetteville; three grandchildren, Brody Smith, Hayden Phillips and Garrett Phillips; a great-grandson, Knox Smith; two brothers, Luther Tucker of Lawton, Okla., and Kenneth Tucker of Paris; and four sisters, Kathy McNeese of Cleburne, Texas, Dovie Johnson of Paris, Freda Willis of Cameron and Sylvia Anderson of Paris.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 at Corley Cemetery, near Paris, with Todd Hales officiating. Burial will follow, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Published in Charleston Express on May 13, 2020