Vickie Clem
Vickie Diane Clem, who resided in Charleston, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 29, 1958, in Ozark to Dwight F. Mantooth and Nadine (Keith) Mantooth. She was 61 years old.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nadine Mantooth; her grandparents, Hoyt and Marie Keith and Millard and Geneva Mantooth; and her mother-in-law, Carol Clem.
Vickie was a former certified nursing assistant for Area Agency on Aging in Greenwood. She was a 1976 graduate of Charleston High School, a member of Vesta Methodist Church and attended Hosanna Free Will Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with Brother Geral Holloway officiating. Cremation will follow after the funeral service.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service. All services are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Brady Clem; one daughter, Melissa Shirley of Charleston; two sons, Bryan Clem and wife Sherrie of Lavaca and Steven Clem and wife Amanda of Charleston; her father and stepmother, Dwight and Helen Mantooth of Charleston; a sister, Lisa Stubblefield and husband Gary of Charleston; nine grandchildren, Macey, Hayden, Kaylen, Daniel, Kaliyah, Khloey, Samuel, Brady and Thomas; three stepbrothers, Darin Jetton and wife Alicia, Dale Jetton and wife Kathy and Danny Jetton and wife Katie; two aunts, Lorene Mantooth and Wanda Keith; her father-in-law, Earl Clem of Lavaca; one sister-in-law, Kathy Williams and husband Harold of Lavaca; several cousins, nieces and nephews; other family members; and a multitude of friends.
