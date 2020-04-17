|
Walter Felt Sr.
Walter James Felt Sr., 81, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa; three daughters, Mary Reynolds, Scherri Stultz, and Edwina Russell; three sons, Walter Felt Jr. and Roger and Danny Felt; a brother, Edward Felt; 19 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Charleston Express from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020