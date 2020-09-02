Wanda Elkins
Wanda Dean (Bell) Elkins, 89, of Charleston died Aug. 25, 2020, in Lee's Summit, Mo. She was born Dec. 16, 1930, in Hackett to James Robert Bell and Emma Gene Shelton Bell. She married Clarence "Odell" Elkins on July 7, 1947. in Fort Smith.
Wanda was a social person who loved being around people. She welcomed her family to stay at their home anytime. She encouraged her children to develop musical or dance talents when young and sports as they got older. She was an enthusiastic observer and supporter of her children in the most positive way.
She did whatever needed to be done, whether farm chores, helping her son Greg with his 4-H projects, sewing costumes or parasailing with her daughter Jan. She was proud of a trip she made to New York City with her son Jeff and their explorations. Wanda and Odell were accomplished dancers, whether square or ballroom. They enjoyed retirement and traveling with the Seniors Group in Lavaca. Branson, Mo., was a favorite destination, where she enjoyed the musical venues.
She spent her last years at John Knox Village taking advantage of all the activities, many of which were spent with her son Randy. She loved bingo, the sing-alongs and her Sirius radio. Wanda was making friends until the end of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Odell.
She is survived by three sons, Gregory Elkins and wife Mary Jane of Loveland, Ohio, Randy "C.R." Elkins and wife Pam of Lee's Summit and Jeffrey Elkins and wife Amy of Richmond Hill, Ga.; a daughter, Janna Krum and husband Sandy of Katy, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Shelley Elkins, Laura Elkins, Kyle Elkins, Stacy Elkins, Ranna Nikmard, Mikyle Nikmard, Viktor Elkins, Eli Elkins, Taylor Elkins, Andrew Elkins and Matthew Elkins; and a great-grandchild, Andrew Elkins.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Atkinson Funeral Home in Harrisonville, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher House Foundation online at www.fisherhouse.org
.
Online condolences may be made at www.atkinsonfuneralhome.com
.