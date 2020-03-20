|
|
Willie Lyle
Willie V. Lyle, 84, of Van Buren passed away March 20, 2020. She was born Jan. 26, 1936, in Itawamba County, Miss., to the late Clarence Jefferson and Omie Lee (Cook) Bullard.
Left to cherish her memory is a son, Gary Lyle and wife Renee of Greenwood; a daughter, Mindy Mayner of Ozark; a sister, Katherine Smith of Nettleton, Miss.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Willie's cremains will be placed at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Published in Charleston Express on Mar. 22, 2020