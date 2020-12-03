1/1
Zillah Mae Thornburg McFerran, age 80, of the Grand Prairie community, near Charleston, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. She was born Feb. 15, 1940, in Latham, Okla., to Lester Green Thornburg and Dora "Ola" Viola Rash Thornburg.
Zillah was a bookkeeper for McCormick Works in Mulberry and a member of Calvary Temple Church in Greenwood.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45-plus years, Tom McFerran, her parents, three brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by five children, Regina McFerran and Ron McFerran, both of Charleston, Nova Branscum of Fanshawe, Rodney Duncan of Summerfield, Rick McFerran of Charleston; four sisters, Esther Richie of Auburn, Calif., Maggie Jozens of Loomis, Calif., Bertha Baker of Fort Smith and Martha Galbraith of Mustang, Okla.; a brother, Paul Thornburg of Ashdown; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Graveside service officiated by the Rev. Bill Van Meter will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Hampton Cemetery, near Branch, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston. Per ADH guidelines, attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be her family members.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Charleston Express from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
