Inger Strom-Hultin CHARLOTTE - Inger Strom-Hultin, age 74, of Charlotte, died January 22, 2019 at home after a lengthy illness. She was born April 6 ,2019 in Kopeng, Sweden. A memorial service will be held March 9, 2019 at the McEwen funeral home, Derita chapel at 6300 Mallord creek road. Visitation is at 12:00 and the service at 1:00.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 4, 2019