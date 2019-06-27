Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VanMarlowe. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Send Flowers Obituary

Van Marlowe, of Matthews, NC, passed away at home on Tuesday evening, June 25, 2019, with his family by his side. He was 74 years old.



Born March 22, 1945, in Charlotte, NC, Van was a son of the late Clarence and Carrie Marlowe. At the age of 16, he moved to California, where he graduated from Jordan High School. Van served in the Naval Reserves for two years before joining the U.S. Air Force, where he retired as Chief MSgt after 23 years of service. During his retirement, he worked with Charlotte Aircraft for 17 years. Van was a longtime member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and was a member of the Encouragers Sunday School Class.



In addition to his parents, Van was preceded in death by three brothers, Luther, Tim and Earl Marlowe; and two sisters, Camilla O'Bryant and Marie Hix.



He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Gayle Marlowe; children, Timothy Marlowe and his wife, Joanne, of Rock Hill, and Angel Marlowe and her husband, Donnie Franklin of Belmont; grandchildren, Joshua and Jordan Shumaker, Cody and Olivia Marlowe and Kaitlyn Franklin, great-grandson, Mason Shirlen; his sister, Peggy Lynch and her husband, Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm Friday, June 28, at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 7200 East W.T. Harris Boulevard in Charlotte, with a funeral service to immediately follow at 2:00 pm. The Rev. John Harrill will officiate. Interment with full military honors will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.



The family offers their sincere appreciation to Novant Medical Group and Hospice staff.



Condolences may be offered at





Van Marlowe, of Matthews, NC, passed away at home on Tuesday evening, June 25, 2019, with his family by his side. He was 74 years old.Born March 22, 1945, in Charlotte, NC, Van was a son of the late Clarence and Carrie Marlowe. At the age of 16, he moved to California, where he graduated from Jordan High School. Van served in the Naval Reserves for two years before joining the U.S. Air Force, where he retired as Chief MSgt after 23 years of service. During his retirement, he worked with Charlotte Aircraft for 17 years. Van was a longtime member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and was a member of the Encouragers Sunday School Class.In addition to his parents, Van was preceded in death by three brothers, Luther, Tim and Earl Marlowe; and two sisters, Camilla O'Bryant and Marie Hix.He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Gayle Marlowe; children, Timothy Marlowe and his wife, Joanne, of Rock Hill, and Angel Marlowe and her husband, Donnie Franklin of Belmont; grandchildren, Joshua and Jordan Shumaker, Cody and Olivia Marlowe and Kaitlyn Franklin, great-grandson, Mason Shirlen; his sister, Peggy Lynch and her husband, Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm Friday, June 28, at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 7200 East W.T. Harris Boulevard in Charlotte, with a funeral service to immediately follow at 2:00 pm. The Rev. John Harrill will officiate. Interment with full military honors will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.The family offers their sincere appreciation to Novant Medical Group and Hospice staff.Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com Published in Charlotte Observer on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close