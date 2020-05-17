A. Ward Peacock, age 90, a resident of Aldersgate Retirement Community, passed away on May 13, 2020. He was born in Chapel Hill, NC on June 17, 1929 to Erle E. Peacock and Vera Ward Peacock. He was married for over 60 years to Barbara White Peacock who died in 2016.
Ward graduated in 1950 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he was Phi Beta Kappa president and a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He received an MBA degree with high distinction from Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration in 1952. He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force during and after the Korean War.
After military service, Ward began a lengthy career in the textile industry. He served as Secretary and Treasurer of Erwin Mills in Durham, NC, and after its acquisition by Burlington Industries, as a division controller for Burlington. In 1964 he joined Dixie Yarns in Chattanooga, TN where he was a senior vice president and chief financial officer for 17 years. In 1981 he joined Springs Industries in Fort Mill, SC where he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer until his retirement in 1992. He later taught several years in the Winthrop University executive MBA program.
Throughout his career Ward was active in civic, charitable, and church activities. While in Chattanooga he served as president of the Tennessee Manufacturer's Assoc. and the Chattanooga Manufacturer's Assoc., chairman of the Hamilton Co. Red Cross, a trustee of Holston Conference Colleges of the Methodist Church, president of the Chattanooga Rotary Club, a director of Memorial Hospital, the Allied Arts Fund, First Federal Savings & Loan and a member of the Chattanooga Wastewater Regulation Board. He was chairman of the administrative board of First-Centenary Methodist Church in Chattanooga and headed its construction committee for a new sanctuary. He was active in the American Textile Manufacturer's Assoc. and served several times as head of its tax committee.
While at Springs, Ward lived in River Hills at Lake Wylie where he was president of the community association, and treasurer of the country club. For many years he was active as a board member of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte, serving as chairman, treasurer, and leading the fund drive for the new warehouse. He also was a director and treasurer of Science Museums of Charlotte and a director of the Greater Carolinas Chapter of the Red Cross and the Charlotte Symphony. He served on the regional board of Wachovia Bank and was a director of the S.C. Palmetto Seed Capital Corp. While in Charlotte he was an active member of Myers Park United Methodist church where he was chairman of the administrative board and a trustee.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Ward was preceded in death by a brother, Dr. Erle E. Peacock, Jr and wife Mary. He is survived by his sons, A. Ward Peacock, Jr. and wife Kathleen of Chapel Hill, NC; Stephen W. Peacock and wife Susan of Jacksonville, FL; and a daughter, Nancy P. Ike and husband Steven of Dunwoody, GA. He is survived by seven grandchildren; Ryan Peacock of Houston TX, Danielle Peacock and husband Josh Laseter of Charlottesville, VA, Aubrey Peacock of Los Angeles, CA, Bailey Peacock of Jacksonville, FL, Salem Peacock of Richmond, VA, Greyson Ike of New York City, NY. and Amelia Ike of Dunwoody, GA.
A service to celebrate Ward's life will be held at a later date at Myers Park United Methodist Church. A private committal service will be held for the family.
Instead of flowers, a gift in his memory can be made to Myers Park United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6161, Charlotte, NC 28207.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 17, 2020.