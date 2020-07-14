1/1
Adam Gregory Denning
1968 - 2020
Adam Denning, age 52, who valued being a father above all else, died peacefully from complications of the coronavirus on July 10, 2020, with his family at his bedside.

He was born in Fairfax County, VA, on January 2, 1968, and grew up in Missouri before moving to Charlotte in 1990. He graduated from Westminster College (Fulton, MO).

Adam was creative, intelligent, and articulate, with an opinion or two that he was quite happy to share. He was a storyteller, a writer, and a great dad who loved and was immensely proud of his children. And he was an entrepreneur with several successful businesses over the years.

He is survived by his wife and dearest love Elizabeth Keenan Denning; his sons Ian and Jack; daughters Bella and Elena; and step-children Izzy and Jack Emerman. He is also survived by his mother Susan E. Dixon (Lake Wylie, SC); brother Jeffrey B. Pope and nephew J. Taylor Pope (both of Mebane, NC); and uncle James C. Mosier (Charlotte, NC); as well as step-mother Lynn Lee (St. Louis, MO) and mother of his four children, Mary Lynn Grice Denning (Charlotte, NC). His father, Gerald Frank Denning, predeceased him.

There will be a graveside service for family and friends at Forest Lawn Cemetery East in Matthews, NC, on Thursday, July 16 at 3:00 PM.

An online guest book is available at www.heritagecares.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 14, 2020.
