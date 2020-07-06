Addria Proctor Capps, 80, died peacefully at Catawba Valley Medical Center on Friday, July 3, 2020. Born April 12, 1940 in Charlotte, N.C. she was the daughter of the late James McCall Proctor and Addria Hardin Proctor. At a very young age, her father lovingly nicknamed her Puddin, the name by which she was known and called. She was raised in Henderson, N.C., graduated from Henderson High School, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in religion from Duke University. Two weeks following her graduation, she married her high school sweetheart Maurice Capps.
They moved to Hickory in 1965, and Puddin was active in her community for 55 years. She was a member of the Hickory Book Club, a diamond member emeritus of the Hickory Service League, and a very active and committed member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. She often referred to her church as her second home. Her passions there were the Altar Guild, office work, and earlier the Broughton Hospital ministry.
Puddin was preceded in death by her parents. Her immediate family survivors are her husband of 59 years Maurice Capps; her children, Gil Capps (wife Julie) of Winter Park, Fla., Addria Capps (fiancee Chris McKee) of Charlotte; her granddaughters Katie Capps, Ellie Capps, and Delaney McKee; and her sister Barbara Proctor Smith (husband Robert) of Colfax, N.C.
At a later time, a celebration of her life will be held at St. Luke's UMC in Hickory, and an internment will be held at Rehoboth UMC in Henderson. In lieu of flowers, it was Puddin's wish that memorials go to the Christian Aid Fund of St. Luke's UMC, 52 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, N.C. 28601.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family of Addria Proctor Capps.
