Adegboyega Gbolahan Ayodele Jr. began every morning with consistency and discipline, often rising before the sun to focus his mind and exercise his body in service of a lifelong commitment to athletics. The youngest son of Chief. and Mrs. Gbolahan Ayodele spent his time on earth building and supporting teams. Born in Lagos on December 15, 1988, and raised between Nigeria, England, and the United States, Ade, also known as "Junior", passed away June 23, 2020. His siblings were JG, Ayo and Debola (late). He adopted his natural athletic talents to a remarkable career in sports like swimming, track, and rugby. As a student athlete at UNC Chapel Hill, he created standout moments in rugby, representing UNC in national tournaments, and scoring the winning try in a televised game against Army. He grew to become a curious global citizen - eager to explore the world through travel and express himself through his always on-trend fashion. Friends from boarding school to his college fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi, note how well he was grounded in the Nigerian culture and values that made him who he was.



After graduating in 2011, he spent his professional career at the National Basketball Association, starting with the Cleveland Cavaliers and was a rising star in partnership management and business development at the Charlotte Hornets. Fred Whitfield, President of Hornets Basketball, said "he was the best teammate and we loved him". Selfless and loyal, gave up his personal hotel room during the NBA All Star weekend to accommodate a stranded Roy Williams, the legendary UNC head coach, who later welcomed him as a mentee. NBA colleagues remember him as a consummate bridge builder, generous with connections and eager to link the United States to his home continent in the shared ambition to make basketball a global sport. "He made a huge impression on the NBA Africa team," says NBA Africa Managing Director, Amadou Gallo Fall. "We are dedicated to carrying with us the energy and enthusiasm Ade displayed for our game and for young people." The focus, consistency and warmth he brought to all aspects of his personal and professional life would surely have carried this dream to success. His talents, humility and motivation created a strong legacy for the loved ones he leaves behind.



