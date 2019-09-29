Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adele (Markiw) Mereschak. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Adele Mereschak, age 93, passed away peacefully in the Stewart Health Center at the Cypress of Charlotte on Saturday, September 21, 2019, just months after her husband's passing. Del, or Boonie as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren, lived a life devoted to her husband, family, faith, and volunteer service.



Adele was born on June 2, 1926 in Irvington, NJ, beloved daughter of the late Michael and Sophia Markiw. She was predeceased by her husband, Volmar Mereschak. Adele is survived by her daughters, Dale Hennessey and her husband, Jim; Michelle Maher and her husband, Kevin; Andrea Mains; Carol Harrell and her husband, Hayden; and Karen Azzalina and her husband, Doug. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Kelley and Patrick Maher, Hayden (Dooner) and Mark Harrell, Cody and Travis Mains, and Qichen and Douglas Azzalina.



Adele attained a B.S. from the College of New Jersey in June 1948. After graduating, she taught physical education at Mt. Hebron Jr. High School in Upper Montclair, NJ.



Adele met and married Dr. Volmar Mereschak (Val) on May 21, 1949. Val was the love of her life and soulmate for almost 70 years. They resided in Phillipsburg, NJ where they raised their five daughters until moving to Charlotte, NC in 2010. Del's greatest joy in life was her family. She felt so fortunate to have been blessed with her five daughters and eight grandchildren.



In spite of her busy life in raising five children, Adele was passionate about giving back to others through her dedicated volunteer work. While her children were attending the local Phillipsburg schools, Del became very active in the Parent Teachers Association, serving as President of the Elementary School P.T.A. and receiving an Honorary Life Membership to the New Jersey Congress of Parents and Teachers. The local hospital was so much a part of not only her husband's life and the community's, but also Del's.



She served as President of the Warren Hospital Medical Auxiliary and President of the Warren County Medical Society, as well as Chairman of the Warren Hospital Gift Shop for over 15 years. Later, she and Val were committed to making frequent road trips to spend time with their daughters and grandchildren to celebrate as many of their special occasions as they could.



Music was also a significant part of Del's life. She had a love for music and was blessed with a beautiful voice. Adele had the honor of being named the winner of the "Miss Thrush Contest of New Jersey". She continued her love for singing by being in the choir at the Cypress in North Carolina, participating in many shows for the other Cypress members, especially around the holidays.



Adele prided herself in preserving family and Ukranian traditions, serving as a treasured link between the past and the present. She was notorious for her tremendous baked goods and for hosting friends and family. Adele Mereschak left her mark on this world in countless unselfish ways. Her legacy, the family bond she created through her never wavering love and support, will remain forever strong in her five daughters and eight grandchildren who will miss her deeply.



Her family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of the Stewart Health Center for their devoted care and compassion for Adele in the last months of her life.



A private family service will be held to honor and celebrate her life.



Memorials may be made in her name to St. Luke's Warren Hospital, 185 Roseberry St, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004, online at



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave,



Charlotte, NC 28204: (704)641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





