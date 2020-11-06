1/1
Adell Horne
1946 - 2020
Adell Horne
January 25, 1946 - November 3, 2020
Indian Trail, North Carolina - Ms. Adell Horne, 74, of Indian Trail passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2020, at her home.
Her passions were her friends, family, flowers, and dogs. Surviving her are son, Kenneth Conyers, (wife) April, and two granddaughters Averee and Elisha. She was preceded in death by a son, Donald Laughter.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. A private family graveside will be held at Charlotte Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
