Service Information

Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews , NC 28104
(704)-846-3771

Memorial Gathering
2:00 PM
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews , NC 28104

Adelphine Peterson, 88, known by her family and friends as Adele, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born on July 5, 1931 in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Adelphine Fuchs and Alfred Russell Lippman.



A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews. Everyone is invited to come and share stories about how Adele touched their lives.



Adele attended Hunter College and received her BA and then went on to City University of New York where she received her first Master's degree. She then attended New York University where she achieved a second Master's degree. She had a long career in telecommunications with AT & T where she retired. She then sought a second career and worked at CR Bard and Johnson & Johnson in New Jersey, and Nelson Mullins and Moore & Van Allen, both in Charlotte.



Adele enjoyed playing tennis, travelling to Europe and Alaska, literature, theatre, and having a subscription to the opera. She was a consummate cook and baker and loved her rescue cats. Her family will remember her always as an inspiration and a true support.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving daughter, Dr. Elizabeth Peterson-Vita and husband James Vita, as well as her friend of many years, Jacki and the many new found friends at Brookdale-Weddington Park.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: The Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203.





