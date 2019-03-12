Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adleen (Simpson) Walker. View Sign

Adleen Simpson Walker of St. Johns, FL and Charlotte, NC peacefully passed into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Thursday morning March 7th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother Estelle Huntley Simpson, father Vernon R. Simpson, husbands Julian Herschel Allen and James E. Walker, brother Vernon Kenneth Simpson and infant son James Clifford Allen. Adleen is survived by her daughter Linda A. Trull, (Bill), of St. Johns, FL, granddaughter Cathy T. Ballard, (David), of Elkton, FL, nephew Mike Simpson, (Lisa), niece Cheyenne Simpson and son Saint of Waxhaw, NC and niece Heidi Simpson of Charlotte, NC. Adleen, prior to retiring, was employed



by Lance Packing Company in Charlotte, NC as a packer for over forty years. Adleen loved spending time with family, reading, shopping, watching TV and a lifetime of love of all her pets. Adleen will be truly missed until we see her again. Visitation will be Thursday March 14th at 11 AM at McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park 5716 Monroe Rd. Charlotte, NC 28212. Graveside services will follow at 12 Noon at Sharon Memorial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at

5716 Monroe Road

Charlotte , NC 28212

5716 Monroe Road Charlotte, NC 28212 (704) 334-6421

