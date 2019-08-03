Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Lennon Bantle. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Graveside service 11:30 AM Forest Lawn East cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Agnes Lennon Bantle, 95, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 31 at the home of her daughter in Bolivia, NC following a brief illness.



She was born in New Rochelle, NY, daughter of John and Mary Lennon. Agnes graduated from New Rochelle High School and Westchester Business School which prepared her for her favorite job in the Post Engineers office at Fort Slocum in New Rochelle, NY during WWII.



She loved to write and during that war was a pen pal to soldiers serving overseas. George Bantle was one of those soldiers. When he returned from the Pacific theater where he served at Hickam Field, Hawaii, he finally met Agnes. They fell in love, married and lived in New Rochelle, New York until moving to Charlotte in 1961 when George was transferred there with Eastern Airlines.



Mrs. Bantle was a founding member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Charlotte where she was a member of the ACES, the Craft Group/Busy Bunch and for 17 years was the editor of the parish monthly magazine Reflections.



She was predeceased by her husband George J. Bantle; daughter Patricia Bantle Kelly; parents Mary and John Lennon; sister Mrs. Rita Lennon Heidel and brothers James, John, and Francis Lennon.



She is survived by two daughters Kathleen Bantle Eldredge of Bolivia, NC and Michele Bantle Weatherly of Rockingham NC and her two sons-in-law Ken Eldredge and Larry Weatherly that she called The Sons She Never Had; five beloved grandchildren Heather Deese of Aquadale, NC; Kevin (Donna) Eldredge of Bolivia, NC; Kathleen Eldredge Reed (Jeremy) of Louisville, Ky; Blair Weatherly of Atlanta, Ga; and Keith (Lisa) Weatherly of Raleigh, NC and her dear great grandchildren Ashley and Emily Deese of Aquadale; Devon Eldredge of Austin, Texas and Jacob Reed of Louisville, Ky.



Mom, we will miss you ever so much and pray that you are now in the hands of Jesus, the arms of dad and reunited with Patty... and have found your red canoe once again.



A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday August 5, 2019 at Forest Lawn East cemetery. Arrangements by McEwen Funeral Home, Pineville Chapel.



Memorials May be sent to The or the .



The family would like to thank her physicians in Charlotte; the ER physicians and staff at New Hanover Memorial Hospital; the Lower Cape Fear Hospice nurses and aids as well as all our family and friends. Your support has been so appreciated.

