Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aileen Hambright Cantrell. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Aileen Hambright Cantrell, 103, of Kennesaw, GA, died January 30, 2020. She was born in Cherokee County, SC on June 9, 1916 to the late Thomas A. Hambright, Sr. and Mabel Weir Hambright. She was the widow of Alvie D. Cantrell.



Aileen lived most of her life in Davidson, NC and was very involved in the community. Davidson residents knew her from Main Street Davidson where she and her husband owned and operated the local Western Auto Store and where she was the Western Union representative for the town. Later she and her Western Union desk were a fixture at Mary Mac's Dress Shop. She was one of the original parents involved in establishing the Davidson Little League program and served as secretary/treasurer for many years. She has been a member of the Davidson College Presbyterian Church and the Cornelius and Long Creek Eastern Star for over 65 years.



Survivors include her daughter, Jo Ann Kiser (Dan) of Woodstock, GA, and son, Doug Cantrell (Jean) of Kennesaw, GA; sisters, Bess Phifer and Sue Drye of Kings Mountain, NC and sister-in-law, Josephine Hambright of Anderson, SC ; four grandchildren, Alisa Smith (Mike) of Woodstock, GA, Scott Kiser (Melissa) of Marietta, GA, Thomas Cantrell of Phoenix, AZ and Todd Cantrell of Browns Mills, NJ; seven great-grandchildren, MJ and Jake Smith, Caden and Ethan Cantrell, and Jackson, Sam, and Griffin Kiser. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers Lawrence, Tom and Anderson and sisters Lucy Hambright Kinard and Louise Hambright Roberts.



A memorial service will be held at Davidson College Presbyterian Church on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2pm. Burial at Mimosa Cemetery will precede the memorial service at 1pm. Visitation with friends will follow the memorial service at the church. James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family:



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Davidson College Presbyterian Church, PO Box 337, Davidson, NC 28036 or the .





Aileen Hambright Cantrell, 103, of Kennesaw, GA, died January 30, 2020. She was born in Cherokee County, SC on June 9, 1916 to the late Thomas A. Hambright, Sr. and Mabel Weir Hambright. She was the widow of Alvie D. Cantrell.Aileen lived most of her life in Davidson, NC and was very involved in the community. Davidson residents knew her from Main Street Davidson where she and her husband owned and operated the local Western Auto Store and where she was the Western Union representative for the town. Later she and her Western Union desk were a fixture at Mary Mac's Dress Shop. She was one of the original parents involved in establishing the Davidson Little League program and served as secretary/treasurer for many years. She has been a member of the Davidson College Presbyterian Church and the Cornelius and Long Creek Eastern Star for over 65 years.Survivors include her daughter, Jo Ann Kiser (Dan) of Woodstock, GA, and son, Doug Cantrell (Jean) of Kennesaw, GA; sisters, Bess Phifer and Sue Drye of Kings Mountain, NC and sister-in-law, Josephine Hambright of Anderson, SC ; four grandchildren, Alisa Smith (Mike) of Woodstock, GA, Scott Kiser (Melissa) of Marietta, GA, Thomas Cantrell of Phoenix, AZ and Todd Cantrell of Browns Mills, NJ; seven great-grandchildren, MJ and Jake Smith, Caden and Ethan Cantrell, and Jackson, Sam, and Griffin Kiser. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers Lawrence, Tom and Anderson and sisters Lucy Hambright Kinard and Louise Hambright Roberts.A memorial service will be held at Davidson College Presbyterian Church on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2pm. Burial at Mimosa Cemetery will precede the memorial service at 1pm. Visitation with friends will follow the memorial service at the church. James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family: www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Davidson College Presbyterian Church, PO Box 337, Davidson, NC 28036 or the . Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations