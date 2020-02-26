Alan C. Hucks, 57, passed away on Sunday morning February 23, 2020.
Born May 9, 1962 in Charlotte, NC, he is the son of Lydia Connolly Hucks of Charlotte and the late Thomas Hucks Jr.
Alan, a graduate of Independence High School, ran the office and dispatch at Hucks Piggyback Service.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Honeycutt Hucks; a son, Jason Hucks (Kristen); 2 daughters, Alayna Ruen (Aaron) and Amanda Hucks; 5 grandchildren, Thomas Hucks, Graycen Hucks, AJ Ruen, Lydia Ruen and Jack Ruen; a brother, Gary Michael "Mike" Hucks; and a sister, Linda Caudle.
Friends may visit from 5 to 7 pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28212. Funeral services are planned for 2:00 pm Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the funeral home. Committal services and burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com for the Hucks family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 26, 2020