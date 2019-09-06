It is with a heavy heart we lost Alan Williams, 56, of Waxhaw NC on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Jan Rowland Williams and father to Carter and Spencer.
He died the way he lived-in the midst of joyfully serving others.
Alan was the baby of seven kids born to David and Betty Williams. He is survived by his wife Jan, sons Carter, 21, and Spencer, 18, brothers Greg Williams (Terry) and Clark Williams, sisters Celeste Peele (Ronnie), Laura Byrne (Dan), and Tracy Robbins (Fred), brother-in-law Hoke White, and sister-in-law Lisa Rowland, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his precious sister, Sharon White, mother Betty father, David, and in-laws Bobby and Mildred Rowland.
Alan was a faithful believer, a selfless friend, and a take-charge person who never sat back but enthusiastically organized and provided. His infectious laugh and pure heart will be desperately missed by all.
A Celebration of Alan's life will be held at Weddington United Methodist Church, 13901 Providence Rd., Weddington, NC 28104, Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an education fund for his sons will be appreciated and can be sent to: https://www.gofundme.com/alan-williams-education.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 6, 2019