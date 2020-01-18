Alan L. Stone "Al" NEW PORT RICHEY, FL - Alan L. "Al" Stone, 73, of New Port Richey, FL, formerly of Oakboro, North Carolina and Boynton Beach, FL, passed away on January 6, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Ballinger Stone. He was born in Brockton, MA on March 10, 1946, to the late Molly Katz Stone and late Irving Stone. Al is also survived by his twin brother, Neal Stone of Wells, ME and sister Judith Stone of Hull, MA, beloved daughter Michelle Stone of New Port Richey, FL, two grandchildren Nikaila and Alex, nieces Ilene Springer, Laura and Melissa Stone and nephew Scott Springer. Other than his love for his wife of 24 years, Al's passion was his love for his piano. He entertained for 54 years throughout New England, Florida and North Carolina bringing so much joy to his audiences.

