Albert W. Cowan, Jr. CHARLOTTE - Albert Wallace Cowan, Jr., 79, of Greeneville TN, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Ballad Hospital in Greeneville TN surrounded by his family. He was born on November 4,1939 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Dr. Albert W. Cowan, Sr., and Frances Faust Cowan both of Bristol, TN & VA. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Little Cowan of Kingsport, TN whom he married on October 2, 1971. Mr. Cowan was of the Presbyterian tradition. Mr. Cowan's early schooling was in Middlesboro and graduating high school at Bristol Tennessee High School, class of 1958. He graduated from Davidson College in 1962, and served in the US Army as 1st Lt and was stationed in Germany. Mr. Cowan was employed for 28 years by the E.I. DuPont de Nemours Co working in the Brevard, NC x-ray facility and in their Charlotte Regional Procurement office. After retiring he worked for Goulston Technologies of Monroe, NC as their Procurement and Materials Manager retiring again in 2000. He and his wife lived 31 years in Charlotte, NC. While there he was active in youth programs especially the Boy Scouts of America, serving as Scoutmaster of Troop 133 for 7 years and in other various capacities. His enjoyed the outdoors especially hiking and gardening. He is survived by his wife Deborah of 48 years, his two children, Michael Stewart Cowan and wife, Michelle of Charlotte, NC & Allison Cowan Ham and husband Marcus of Raleigh NC, his sister Carol Kussmaul of Cary, NC, his brother Dr. John Cowan and wife Margaret Cowan of Bristol TN, his three grandchildren: Zoey & Skylar Ham & Harrison Cowan and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends. A memorial service will be held at Kiser-Rosehill Funeral Home in Greenville TN on November 9, 2019 from 1pm-3pm. A final disposition of his remains will be held privately by his family at a later date in the Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, TN. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to the Cowan Education Fund with the Middlesboro 1st Presbyterian Church, Middlesboro KY and the Cancer Foundation. Mr. Cowan and his family are in the care of Kiser-Rosehill Funeral Home, Greeneville, TN. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com Kiser Rose Hill FH 125 Idletime Drive, Greeneville, TN, 37743 423-636-8007
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 23, 2019