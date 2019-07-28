Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Eugene Tinker. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Memorial service 2:00 PM Providence United Methodist Church 2810 Providence Rd. Charlotte , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Providence United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Eugene Tinker, 82, of Charlotte passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He grew up in Rossville, GA, graduated from Rossville High School and McKenzie College, and served in the U.S. Army. His entire career was spent working in the paperboard packaging industry and retired as V.P. of Sales with Caraustar Industries. Gene was a member of Providence Baptist Church, the Charlotte Sales & Marketing Club, and was an active Boy Scout Leader. Upon retirement, he formed his own business and became a certified ISO 9000 consultant and a licensed realtor. He was very involved in his children's and grandchildren's activities, loved the mountains and spent time hiking and exploring along the Blue Ridge Parkway with his family and friends.



Gene is survived by his wife of 60 years, Yvonne S. Tinker of Charlotte, NC; his children, Jonathan S. Tinker and wife, Gail of Charlotte and Jennifer L. Tinker of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Austin W. Tinker of Raleigh and Emilie E. Tinker of Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Marie Tinker, and his brother, William Robert Tinker.



A memorial service will be held at Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Rd. in Charlotte on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's .



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





