Albert Gaither

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Gaither.
Service Information
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
56 Northwest Blvd.
Newton, NC
28658
(828)-464-0131
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Newton, NC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
First Presbyterian Church
Newton, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Albert Gaither, age 88, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

The memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Newton. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

A full obituary will run in the Friday edition or you may view the obituary online at www.willisreynoldsfh.com.

Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton is honored to serve the Gaither family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.