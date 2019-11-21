Albert Gaither, age 88, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
The memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Newton. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
A full obituary will run in the Friday edition or you may view the obituary online at www.willisreynoldsfh.com.
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton is honored to serve the Gaither family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 21, 2019