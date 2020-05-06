Albert Vincent Raskoskie March 5, 1932 April 18, 2020 MOORESVILLE - Albert Vincent Raskoskie, age 88, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on April 18, 2020, at The Haven at Highland Creek, Charlotte, NC after a battle with Alzheimer's. Born on March 5, 1932, in Kingston, NY to Walter and Michalina (Kaczor) Raskoskie. Upon graduation from Kingston High School Albert served in the US Navy on the destroyer USS Kenneth D. Bailey (DD713) during the Korean war. After the war Albert married Sophie Wager of Catskill, NY on April 1, 1956. They remained married until Sophie preceded Albert in death in 2017. Sophie and Albert raised their family in Esopus, NY until relocating with IBM to Charlotte, NC in 1979. Albert was a loyal husband and father and leaves behind a family that will miss him tremendously. His survivors include daughter Lori (Raskoskie) Drake and her husband Douglas of Davidson, NC, son David Raskoskie and his wife Annita of Matthews, NC, and nine grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the healthcare workers and Hospice who made Albert's final years comfortable and peaceful. A private service will be held by the family. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.



