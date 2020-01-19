Albert Ray Dellinger, 87, passed away peacefully after a long illness on January 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. He graduated from Tech High School, Charlotte, NC in 1950 and went on to proudly serve his country in the US Navy from 1950 - 1954. After the service, he worked in the steel industry and later in life, the telephone industry. He was happiest when working and worked until the age of 80. Ray and his wife Barbara enjoyed their frequent travels to Sunset Beach, NC.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Albert Dellinger and Emilie Hitchcock Dellinger and his younger brother, Douglas L. Dellinger.
Ray is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Saunders Dellinger; daughter Kimberly Roe and her husband Brad Roe of Woodstock, GA; grandchildren Christopher Morrow and Bergen Roe; and two great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Dylan Morrow.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Services-Mint Hill Chapel with a visitation following the service.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 19, 2020