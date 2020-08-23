Albert Samuel Warren, 90, died peacefully on August 17, 2020 at the Pines at Davidson. Albert (Al) was born on June 27, 1930 in Wrentham, MA, to John A. and Marion W. (nee Daniels) Warren.
He attended Dartmouth College for two years but transferred to Northeastern University in Boston, MA to be closer to his first sweetheart, Judy Kady. They wed in 1955.
Invigorated by the cooperative work/study system at Northeastern, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry in 1956. He developed a deep expertise in engineering and programming at a time when computer applications were initially being accepted in the industrial sector. As an Instrumentation Engineer, Al went on to have a long and rewarding career in the field of industrial instrumentation, process control, and systems automation. A life-long learner, Al was a 50year+ life member of ISA (International Society for Systems and Automation) and taught classes at UNCC.
After transferring to Charlotte in 1959, he joined Holy Comforter Episcopal Church where he served in a number of leadership roles. He was also an active member in Shrine and Masonic Rites with Excelsior Lodge 261.
After the death of his first wife Judy, he retired to Davidson to be closer to Lake Norman, his boat and his love of sailing. It was there that he met his second sweetheart, Bette Burris. They married in 2002 and moved to The Pines at Davidson to enjoy retirement.
In addition to his first wife, Mr. Warren is predeceased by his parents; his brother, John H Warren; and sister, Rosemary Hulle. Mr. Warren is survived by his wife, Bette and daughters, Linda (Gary), Stephans, Donna Warren (Tom Hemstreet), and Laura (Brent), Johnson. He had eight natural grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and with his marriage to Bette, he joyfully welcomed her daughters, Paula (Bob) McClean and Patty (Steve) Worrell and her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Al was a gentle, kind and loving family man with a twinkle in his eye and a great smile. He was a wonderful storyteller, loved jokes and comics and was proud to share that he was the longest living male Warren of his line. Most of all, he was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, and his light in our world will be sorely missed.
Services at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to: Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte or Holy Comforter Episcopal Church.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com