The Rev. Albert Thurston St. Clair, Jr., age 96 of Charlotte, NC died on November 23, 2019. Born August 3, 1923 in Hartford, CT; he was the son of the late Albert Thurston St. Clair, Sr. and Lucie Basim St. Clair. A graduate of Haveford College (BA), Princeton Seminary (BD), Temple University (ST); he was ordained in 1950. Rev. St. Clair served churches in NY, NJ and NC and has been involved in religious and civic activities throughout his life. At Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church, he was been a teacher of the Robinson Frazier Class for 17 years and active on various church committees. He was a Paul Harris Fellow, an active Rotarian for over 50 years, a charter member of the Charlotte University Club, served on many civic boards and held awards from the Red Cross and Boy Scouts of America. Following retirement from the active ministry, he pursued a business career with Haverty's and Wachovia while continuing to preach. Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, Charlotte, NC. Survivors are his son, Scott Thurston St. Clair; daughters, Lili Archeson and husband Pat, Lucy Smith and four grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Josephine Bobst St. Clair and his late wife, Betty Hatley St. Clair.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 26, 2019