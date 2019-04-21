Alesha Nelson Green, 11, died Monday, April 15, 2019. She was the daughter of Morris and Claudette Green and twin sister to Alicia Nelson Green. She is also survived by her siblings, Morris Green Jr. and his wife, Keish and their children, Charles and Catherine; brothers, Caswell and Devin Green, sister, Cherise Green; grandmother, Hermine Johnson, and a large extended family from Jamaica and the USA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alesha Nelson Green.
Alesha had a beautiful spirit and was loved by everyone from the moment they met her. She had an infectious smile that was only made brighter by her hugs, her frankness and her curiosity.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Myers Park Baptist Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Services. Online at kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 21, 2019