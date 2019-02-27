Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander Beckman Conley. View Sign

Alexander B. Conley of Charlotte passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, Feb. 23. Alex was the son of Mr. and Mrs. George M. Conley, also of Charlotte. Alex was born on Dec. 9, 1988 in Kansas City, MO, and moved to Charlotte with his family in 1995.



In addition to his parents, Alex is survived by a sister, Lauren E. Conley, Charlotte, and a brother, Christopher B. Conley, of Charleston, SC, and surrogate brothers, Brett M. Page of Cary, NC, and Corbin T. Page of New York City. He also is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, and many friends and work associates.



Alex was a graduate of Providence High School where he was a member of the tennis team and was active in Delta Epsilon Phi, the National Honor Society for High School Students Studying German. Alex prided himself on being able to speak fluent German. Alex also was a graduate of The College of Charleston, Charleston, SC, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He also was active as a youth in baseball at the MARA and Olde Providence Baseball Clubs. He greatly enjoyed spending time at his family's home on Kiawah Island, SC, and he had many close friends in the Charleston area.



At the time of his death, Alex worked in management at Spectrum Communications in Charlotte. He also worked for several years at The Kiawah Island Club, Kiawah Island, SC.



Alex was an incredibly friendly and caring individual who possessed an infectious smile, charm, and a great wit. He loved history and could talk for hours about American and European history, especially famous battles and his heroes. He was particularly proud of his German/Irish heritage and his knowledge of the history of both countries. He loved his family members, and they will miss him greatly. He drifted off into eternity, leaving this world far too soon.



A memorial service to celebrate Alex's life for family members, friends, and associates will be from 2-3 p.m., Saturday, March 2 in the ballroom of Providence Country Club, 6001 Providence Country Club Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277. A reception will be held immediately afterwards in the same room. Contributions in Alex's memory can be made to The Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Ave., Third Floor, New York, NY 10017, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. On-line condolences may be left at





Alexander B. Conley of Charlotte passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, Feb. 23. Alex was the son of Mr. and Mrs. George M. Conley, also of Charlotte. Alex was born on Dec. 9, 1988 in Kansas City, MO, and moved to Charlotte with his family in 1995.In addition to his parents, Alex is survived by a sister, Lauren E. Conley, Charlotte, and a brother, Christopher B. Conley, of Charleston, SC, and surrogate brothers, Brett M. Page of Cary, NC, and Corbin T. Page of New York City. He also is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, and many friends and work associates.Alex was a graduate of Providence High School where he was a member of the tennis team and was active in Delta Epsilon Phi, the National Honor Society for High School Students Studying German. Alex prided himself on being able to speak fluent German. Alex also was a graduate of The College of Charleston, Charleston, SC, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He also was active as a youth in baseball at the MARA and Olde Providence Baseball Clubs. He greatly enjoyed spending time at his family's home on Kiawah Island, SC, and he had many close friends in the Charleston area.At the time of his death, Alex worked in management at Spectrum Communications in Charlotte. He also worked for several years at The Kiawah Island Club, Kiawah Island, SC.Alex was an incredibly friendly and caring individual who possessed an infectious smile, charm, and a great wit. He loved history and could talk for hours about American and European history, especially famous battles and his heroes. He was particularly proud of his German/Irish heritage and his knowledge of the history of both countries. He loved his family members, and they will miss him greatly. He drifted off into eternity, leaving this world far too soon.A memorial service to celebrate Alex's life for family members, friends, and associates will be from 2-3 p.m., Saturday, March 2 in the ballroom of Providence Country Club, 6001 Providence Country Club Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277. A reception will be held immediately afterwards in the same room. Contributions in Alex's memory can be made to The Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Ave., Third Floor, New York, NY 10017, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. On-line condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com . Arrangements are being handled by Heritage Funeral Home - Matthews. Funeral Home Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews

3700 Forest Lawn Drive

Matthews , NC 28104

704-846-3771 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close