Alexander McGeachy

Alexander McClure McGeachy "Sandy" CHARLOTTE- Alexander "Sandy" McGeachy ended his earthly journey in the early hours of September 17, 2020. He was born in Decatur, Georgia on October 20, 1932 and spent his early years in Monroe, North Carolina. He and his family moved to Clearwater, Florida where he lived until he left for college. He attended Davidson College, earning a degree in music before attending Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia. While there, he met Camille Thompson, who he married on May 21, 1957. He soon became the minister of Fairfield Highlands Presbyterian Church in Alabama. Sandy also helped to start a new church in Huntsville, Alabama before moving to Houston, Texas where he helped to form Braeburn Presbyterian Church. In 1973, Sandy and his family moved to Hendersonville, North Carolina where he pastored Trinity Presbyterian Church and earned his Doctor of Ministry from McCormick Theological Seminary. After about five years, Sandy moved to Raleigh, North Carolina to minister West Raleigh Presbyterian Church which was directly across from NC State University. While in Raleigh, Sandy and Camille became enthusiastic fans of Wolfpack sports, especially their women's basketball team. After Sandy left the West Raleigh church, he became part of the staff of New Hope Presbytery. After retirement he became a supply pastor for a church in Selma, North Carolina. Though he counseled people throughout his ministry, Sandy had a private counseling practice for ten years where he was able to utilize the knowledge that he gained from his strong interest in Depth Psychology, especially Carl Jung. Though the above details what Sandy did through some of his life, it does not capture who he was. He was a lover of classical music and shared that love as a classical musical DJ while in high school. He also sang in a variety of choral groups over the years including the Davidson Male Chorus as well as the Houston Symphony Chorale. Throughout his preaching, Sandy used classical works to illustrate the meanings of his messages. Even during this pandemic when he was confined to his assisted living room, he enjoyed listening to "Mozart Café" and "Biscuits and Bach" on WDAV, the Davidson College radio station. Sandy loved to tell stories about his life and talk politics. He was active in his local Democratic party and wore the label "Yellow Dog Democrat" proudly. Sandy loved his wife of 63 years, Camille, as well as his three daughters, Mary, Sarah (Rick), and Martha (Joel). He had an especially close relationship with his granddaughter, Holly, who he sang Mozart to when she was born and rooted for all her life. Sandy was a man of compassion and used that gift as he encountered others throughout his life. The family has been touched by the stories countless people have shared with them relaying the way he touched their lives. Though his family and friends will miss him immensely, we know that Sandy often spoke of death as a graduation. "Death is not an ending," he would say. "It's just a change of address." A service will be held when it is safer for a group to gather. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to WDAV or the American Civil Liberties Union.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store