Alexander Popper died on July 24th at the age of 83 in Asheville NC. He was born in Bucharest, Romania and fled to New York during World War II at age four with his parents and brother.



He graduated from Iona College with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He worked as a chemist, a salesman, and ran a successful business of distributing specialty chemicals and industrial products.



Flying was one of his passions and he passed that love on to his son Eric, who is a professional pilot. His daughter Catherine, a professional musician, shared his love of music. Alex particularly enjoyed classical music, marches and chanson. He was known by all for his unique sense of humor.



Alex lived in Charlotte for 35 years, where he met his wife Priscilla and raised his family. He was a charter member of the Charlotte Apple Computer Club. He also hosted one of the first BBS systems, which was a prelude to the internet.



After retirement, he and Priscilla moved to Blowing Rock and lived on Misty Mountain for 20 years. During this time, he was a Guardian Ad Litem, supported the community theatre, and was involved in the neighborhood association.



In 2017, he and Priscilla moved to Givens Estates in Asheville NC. He immediately became an active resident and loved helping the local community with their computers. He also was becoming interested in beekeeping as part of his concern for the environment. Alex very much enjoyed watching his grandson Jack compete in his swim meets.



Alex was deeply loved by his family. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Priscilla, his daughter Catherine, his son Eric and his wife Tracy, and his grandson Jack, and niece Jennifer.



Alex was preceded in death by his parents, Belina and Emil Popper of Larchmont, NY and his brother Serge Popper of Goode, Va.



A memorial service will be held at Givens Estates Chapel in Asheville NC on August 7th at 2:00. The family will receive friends immediately following the service for a reception.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made in his name to the Humane Society of Watauga County, PO Box 1835 Boone, NC 28607 or online at

