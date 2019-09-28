Alexander Roy Wallace - 93, affectionately known as "Jock", by everyone that loved him, went to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He passed away at home, at Providence Meadows Retirement Home, with his loving wife of 37 years, by his side.
The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Gordon Funeral Service, 1904 Lancaster Ave., Monroe, NC 28112. A memorial service will begin at 2:00pm at Gordon Funeral Chapel.
Online condolences can be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com
Gordon Funeral Service & Crematory is caring for the Wallace family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 28, 2019