Alexander Durant Simpson (1925-2020) Huntersville - Alec "AD" Simpson, 94, of Huntersville died on January 30, 2020. AD was born on November 24, 1925 to Rosser and Lillian Abernathy Simpson. He was a long-time member of Hopewell Presbyterian and WWII veteran. At 18, AD was drafted into the Army and fought with the 100th Infantry 397th Reg 3rd Bat Comp M. A 1945 article recognized AD's regiment for their role in running Germans out of France. "Fighting thousands of Nazis in the cold, they faced innumerable landmines and booby-traps in ankle-deep mud." After the war, AD built a house in Huntersville for his beloved mother with his savings. AD was quiet, peaceful and kind. After retiring from Lookabill Optical, he enjoyed working on tractors, eating at the fish camp and passing the time with his buddy Joe Blythe. Alec is predeceased by siblings Robert Simpson, Dolores Blythe, Barbara McQueen and Phyllis Mozeley. "Uncle AD" is survived by 4 generations of nieces and nephews. Service is at 2pm on Feb 3 at Hopewell Presbyterian Church.

