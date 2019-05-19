Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Visitation 10:30 AM Funeral service 11:00 AM Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral 600 East Blvd Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alexandra (Mandragonis) Maroulis, 81, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Alexandra was born on May 15, 1938 to the late Dimostheni and Julia (Psihogios) Mandragonis in Paparousi, Greece. She immigrated to the United States in 1968 with her husband and children. They resided in New York City for a few years before moving to Charlotte, NC to raise their children. She was a loving homemaker who was focused on raising her wonderful children.



She was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, the Evrytanian Velouchi Association and Greek Ladies Philoptochos Society. Alexandra cherished her family more than anything and the joyful life she shared with her loving husband of 50 years, Spiros. She took great pride in her gardening and amazing cooking/baking skills. Her grandchildren Anna Maria and Dimitri were her pride and joy. In helping raise them, she has instilled her philanthropic values in them. Her compassionate nature was one of her most defining characteristics.



She is survived by her children Chris Maroulis, Loula Minakakis and husband Larry, Julia Maroulis and her most beloved grandchildren Anna Maria and Dimitri Minakakis. Survivors also include her brother George Mandragonis, her sisters Savoula Tsatsaronis and Helen Karris, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Alexandra was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Thanasi and her husband Spiros.



Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service. Alexandra will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Panagia Proussiotisa 'Elatos' or to the Philoptochos Society.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





