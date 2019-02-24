Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred A. Calcagni. View Sign

Mr. Alfred (Fred) Adolfo Calcagni, 90, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019.



Fred was preceded by his beloved wife, Constance (Connie) Anne Calcagni and is now with her in God's care. He leaves behind two sons, Robert A. Calcagni and John A. Calcagni; daughter-in-law, Cindy Calcagni; and two grandchildren, Nathan and Natalie Calcagni.



He was born in Barre, Vermont on November 6th, 1928 to Mary and Adolfo Calcagni. He attended Spaulding High School and went on to earn a BS degree in Engineering with honors from the University of Vermont and then achieved a master's degree, graduating Summa Cum Laude in Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania.



Fred was a U.S. Army veteran, and from 1951-1953 he served with distinction in Korea as a First



Lieutenant in the 568 Ordnance Battalion.



He married Constance Ann Allen on June 27th 1953 and along with her he raised two sons.



Fred went on to build a successful architectural practice in South Burlington, Vermont before moving to Charlotte, North Carolina, where he owned a hotel and was active in the local real-estate market.



He went on to become a father-in-law and grandfather as our family grew.



Fred and his wife Connie were very active in the Providence United Methodist Church in Charlotte and joyfully gave much of their time and service to their ministries, while also making many dear and life-long friends in both Vermont and Charlotte. He was a gifted watercolor artist and his other passions also included golf, swimming and volunteering to help others. Fred spent his final years in the loving care of the Elmcroft Assisted Living staff, where he was a valued member of that community.



He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather and he will be missed every day, but he has joined his wife Connie, so they are together again and there is peace in that. We celebrate his life and the time here that we had together.



The service to honor his life will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, February 28th, at Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Rd., Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service in the Atrium of the church. Interment in the church columbarium, of which Mr. Calcagni designed, will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to Elmcroft of Little Avenue Assisted Living, 7745 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226 or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226.



Condolences may be offered at





