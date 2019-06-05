Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Audrey "Cotton" McGarity. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Send Flowers Obituary

Cotton went to be with the Lord June 3, 2019. He was born fourth of sixth children, of Fred and Rebecca McGarity in the Sharon community of Mecklenburg County. He graduated from Sharon School and joined the Navy. Based in San Diageo He met his wife of 52 years, Joann Frazier. After completing their military obligations, they moved back to Charlotte, North Carolina. There Cotton and his brother Bill ran a Texaco gas station at the corner of Fairview and Sharon road. He worked for several food companies before eventually developing his own food brokerage company named Carolina Institutional Sales. Cotton helped many people throughout his forty year career in the foodservice business. Cotton was predeceased by his wife Joann. He is survived by his three children Barbara McGarity Summers, Alfred Allen McGarity and wife Valerie, Linda Daniel Klaisle and husband Ned. Grandchildren Allen Daniel, Lindsay Daniel, Adam McGarity, Aaron Daniel, Audrey Bowman, and Michael McGarity. Great Grandchildren are Kara, Sydney, David, Elijah, Alister, Macie, Olivia, Claire, Ian, Maddox. Special thanks for his care and friendship from his granddaughter Audrey, his friend Sam Templeton, and the staff at Sardis Oaks.



Visitation will be Friday at 10am at the McEwen funeral home on Monroe road, with services at 11:OO in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sharon Memorial Park. Condolences for the family can be left online at

