Alfred Cox Shelley, II, age 72, passed away on March 4, 2019. He was born December 20, 1946 in Clearwater, Fl.



Al served in the National Guard while working for UPS. In 1979, he and his wife, Carol, bought the General Store in Todd, N.C. He quit UPS and moved to Todd with his wife and two children. They sold the store in 1983 and moved to Raleigh, N.C. where he began his 20 plus year career with Observer Transportation Company. He retired there as CEO in 2004. Al was an avid sports fan, enjoyed camping and loved spending time with his family.



Al is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol Ann Shelley, their sons Alfred Cox Shelley, III (wife Ryan) and Eric William Shelley (wife Kelly) , grandchildren Jenna, Brynn, Max, Katie and Emily; sisters Alice Zawacki and Andi Spargur; sister-in-laws, Ariel Grant and Gail (Terry) Rose, and many nieces and nephews.



Al was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Eunice Shelley and sister Alana Shelley.



The Shelley family will receive friends Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, Mint Hill, NC 28227.



Condolences may be offered online at





7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road

Charlotte , NC 28227

7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte , NC 28227
(704) 545-4864

