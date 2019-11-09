Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Paul Townsend. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Visitation 2:00 PM Durham Memorial Baptist Church, 1601 Toddville Rd View Map Funeral 3:00 PM Durham Memorial Baptist Church, 1601 Toddville Rd View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alfred Paul Townsend, 93, loving husband and devoted father, passed away November 7.



Paul was born in Red Springs, NC. He grew up in the Great Depression and deferred his last year of high school to serve the Navy in World War II. Upon return from war, while completing high school, he met the love of his life, Dorothy, to whom he was married for more than 71 years. He worked in a mill to support his disabled father while putting aside money each week to further his education. After several years, Paul and Dorothy moved to Chicago where he studied television broadcasting, which was just emerging. He worked briefly in Florence, SC, and then at WBTV in Charlotte for more than 25 years, where he retired as Chief Engineer. Paul was an avid golfer, who had 11 holes-in-one, all after the age of 60, and who "shot his age" at least 200 times.



Paul is survived by Dorothy, by two daughters, Cathy Butner (David) of Charlotte and Sharon Miggans (Jim) of Dallas, TX, by a son, Ronald (Renee) of Charlotte, by six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



The family wishes to express its appreciation to the Atrium Surgical Trauma ICU team, which provided him such compassionate care and enabled him to pass with the grace and dignity that characterized his life.



Paul lived and demonstrated his faith every day. A funeral will be conducted at Durham Memorial Baptist Church, 1601 Toddville Rd, at 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 10, with visitation preceding at 2:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in his honor to Durham Memorial.



