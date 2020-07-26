Alfred (Fred) Rocco DiSanto, 93, of Morganton passed peacefully Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Duke University Medical Center. Born June 20, 1927 in New York City he was the son of the late Rocco & Filomena DiSanto.
Fred attended Peekskill Military Academy in Westchester County, New York prior to attending the Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science now known as Thomas Jefferson University.
In 1954 Fred and brother Frank founded the Bay State Dyeing & Finishing Company in Bondsville, Massachusetts. In 1961 the brothers along with their father Rocco relocated their business to Burke County, NC establishing Morganton Dyeing and Finishing Company. MD&F as it was known, operated for more than 40 years, at times employing as many as 700 persons from Morganton and surrounding communities.
Arriving in Morganton in 1961 and finding no Catholic church, brothers Fred and Frank together with their father Rocco commissioned the initial design and building of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church where they and their families remained lifelong parishioners.
Fred was a celebrated soloist of the choir and was a charter member of the St. Charles' Knights of Columbus. In continuing service to his faith and community, Fred accepted the role of founding interim president of Burke United Christian Ministries.
An avid outdoorsman and golfer, Fred made a much coveted "hole-in-one" at Mimosa Hills at the age of 80. His love of the outdoors led him to discover the mountains of western NC where he enjoyed fly fishing for trout, often with flies he hand tied himself. As his appreciation of the mountains grew he became one of the earliest members of Grandfather Golf and Country Club in Linville, North Carolina. His love of hunting, fishing, enthusiasm for the great outdoors, and zest for life also led him to expeditions in British Columbia and as far north as the Brooks Range of Alaska and the Arctic Circle.
In retirement Fred discovered woodworking and spent many enjoyable hours in his shop crafting furniture for friends and family. Fred was also an accomplished pilot and instilled the love of flight in his son and grandson, both following in his footsteps to become pilots.
He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and uncle.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years Josephine Savignano DiSanto, son Dr. Rocco Frank DiSanto, DDS (Ann), daughters Donna Grace Rountree (Jim) and Andrea Danielle DiSanto, sister Gloria Yates (Sam), four grandchildren, Braxton (Alex) Gooch, Nicholas Gooch, Rocco Michael DiSanto, Giorgia Gooch, nephew Jason Yates (Debbie), and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in New England and California.
Fred was preceded in death by his brother Frank Michael DiSanto and nephew Frank Richard DiSanto.
A private mass will be held for immediate family and a memorial service celebrating Fred's life will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to thank Anne Woodard and each of his caregivers who gave so generously of their kindness, compassion and consideration to insure Fred's comfort and wellbeing.
Memorials in Fred's name may be made to the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Morganton.
