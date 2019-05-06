Alice Ault

Mrs. Alice Ault, 75, of Charlotte, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; Wilbur and Ruth Behymer, and her brother, Harold Behymer.

Alice never met a stranger and enjoyed starting conversations with everyone. She enjoyed gardening and cooking.

Mrs. Ault is survived by her husband of 44 years, Bob Ault, daughters; Dawn Berger and husband, Gary of Lansing, MI, Beth Haas of Charlotte, and her kitty, Ezra.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. with funeral services starting at 2 p.m. at James Funeral Home of Huntersville Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Committal will follow at NorthLake Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Levine & Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Dr., Huntersville, NC 28078 and to Prayer Shawl Ministry at www.shawlministry.com. Online condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 6, 2019
