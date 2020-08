Ms. Alice Rorie departed this earthly life on Aug. 10. Homegoing services will be held in the Chapel of Kings Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 14 with visitation beginning at 11a.m. Funeral will be immediately thereafter beginning at 12 noon. Left behind to mourn her passing are: Angela Rorie, Blondella Rorie, Reginald Rorie and Thomas Rorie. King's Funeral Home (704-394-2722) is serving the Rorie family.



